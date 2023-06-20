Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas panhandle sports teams helping with relief efforts in Perryton

Perryton football helping with town relief efforts.
Perryton football helping with town relief efforts.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The relief efforts in Perryton continue to extend to the Texas Panhandle athletic community.

The Perryton football team is being aided by a number of other football teams from around the area as the town recovers from last week’s tornado. Perryton athletic director and football head coach Cole Underwood highlighted how grateful he’s been from the support of fellow panhandle schools.

“Hereford, Pampa, Dalhart, Borger, Spearman, West Plains, the Amarillo ISD coaches that I’ve worked with have coordinated stuff.” Underwood said, rattling off schools that have come to help with the relief effort. “We have people coming from as far south as Lubbock. It’s been incredible. It really means a lot to us.”

Though the support has been tremendous so far, Underwood knows there’s still a long road ahead for Perryton to fully recover.

“It’s gonna be a busy next month or two months.” He said. “I hope that the high school people can continue to provide what we’re providing for the people right now.”

In addition to help from the high school teams, the Sod Poodles held their jersey auction on Saturday night to help support the relief efforts in Perryton.

According to team GM Tony Ensor, upwards of $35,000 has been raised by auctioning off the teams special ‘Star Wars Night’ jerseys following the game. That money will be donated through the Amarillo Area Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park
Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions

Latest News

Randall Raiders baseball team on May 27, 2023.
Remaining high school head coach openings in the Texas Panhandle
Randall Raiders volleyball state championship rings.
Randall holds sizeable lead in 4A LoneStar Cup race with standings to be finalized June 30th
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with KJ Doyle, Toby Tucker and Cole Underwood
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with KJ Doyle, Toby Tucker and Cole Underwood
SPORTS DRIVE: Toby Tucker tells us about Randall finishing first in the Lone Star Cup and more!