Texas panhandle sports teams helping with relief efforts in Perryton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The relief efforts in Perryton continue to extend to the Texas Panhandle athletic community.

The Perryton football team is being aided by a number of other football teams from around the area as the town recovers from last week’s tornado. Perryton athletic director and football head coach Cole Underwood highlighted how grateful he’s been from the support of fellow panhandle schools.

“Hereford, Pampa, Dalhart, Borger, Spearman, West Plains, the Amarillo ISD coaches that I’ve worked with have coordinated stuff.” Underwood said, rattling off schools that have come to help with the relief effort. “We have people coming from as far south as Lubbock. It’s been incredible. It really means a lot to us.”

Though the support has been tremendous so far, Underwood knows there’s still a long road ahead for Perryton to fully recover.

“It’s gonna be a busy next month or two months.” He said. “I hope that the high school people can continue to provide what we’re providing for the people right now.”

In addition to help from the high school teams, the Sod Poodles held their jersey auction on Saturday night to help support the relief efforts in Perryton.

According to team GM Tony Ensor, upwards of $35,000 has been raised by auctioning off the teams special ‘Star Wars Night’ jerseys following the game. That money will be donated through the Amarillo Area Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.

