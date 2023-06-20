Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Dunnam, Mike Roden and Armando Lujan

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Aaron Dunnam, Mike Roden and Armando Lujan on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Aaron Dunnam, Dumas Football Head Coach:

We chat with Head Coach Aaron Dunnam about how the football team is preparing for next season, the 7x7 state tournament in Houston and more!

Armando Lujan, Sunray QB/Panhandle Football player of the year:

We chat with Armando Lujan about receiving the Texas Panhandle Football player of the year award, what it means to him, his expectations moving forward and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike Roden gives us a season recap of sports for TPSN this year, the success they had this year, his favorite moments and more!

