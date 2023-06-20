Remaining high school head coach openings in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 10 known remaining head coaching openings in the Texas Panhandle as of June 19th.

Some of the following positions are likely to be filled in the coming days but have yet to be officially announced.

- Hereford: Basketball

- Randall: Baseball, Soccer (Boys), and Golf (Girls)

- Pampa: Tennis

- Childress: Softball

- Gruver: Softball

- Boys Ranch: Baseball

- Clarendon: Track

Stick with NewsChannel10 for further updates on coaching moves from around the area.

