Recall: Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies could contain plastic

A recall has been issued for Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies due to consumers finding...
A recall has been issued for Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies due to consumers finding flexible plastic inside the products.(U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for nearly 3,000 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products due to the items possibly containing pieces of plastic.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, 2,717 pounds of Marie Callender’s frozen dinners with the beef product have been recalled.

Officials said the beef has been recalled after they received several complaints from consumers who reported finding pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product.

The products affected by the recall were produced on March 1 with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours on cases and packages of Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie with lot code 5006306020, a best by Feb. 24, 2024, date and case code 2113100032.

The products subject to the recall have establishment number EST 233 next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the best-by date on the side panel of the individual product, according to the recall.

The affected items were distributed nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Officials said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can also contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

