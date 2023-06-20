Who's Hiring?
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn send heartfelt message to Perryton after deadly tornado

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn sent a video to the community of Perryton after a deadly tornado....
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn sent a video to the community of Perryton after a deadly tornado. (Credit: High Plains Observer)(Credit: High Plains Observer)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Actor Rex Linn and Country Music Singer Reba McEntire sent a message to the community of Perryton after a deadly tornado tore through the town last Thursday.

VIDEO CREDIT: High Plains Observer

“We hope you and your family are well and safe, but unfortunately that’s not the case for the people in Perryton, Texas,” Rex said in the video.

“Rex and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences. We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to all the folks in Perryton, Texas after the devastating tornado that hit your area,” Reba said.

Rex states that he was born in Perryton and raised in Spearman.

“Perryton has a real close place to my heart,” he said. “I just want to say the people in the Panhandle of Texas are some of the most caring and hardworking people in this country, and right now they need your help.”

Reba encouraged people to help out by donating.

“It doesn’t matter how much you want to give, they sure would appreciate it,” Reba said. “They really do need it.”

There are many ways to donate. Click here to find out how to give to the community of Perryton.

“We love you, Perryton and hope you get the help that you need,” Rex said. “We’ll be saying a prayer for you.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

