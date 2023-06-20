Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County Judge lifts restrictions from disaster declaration on Canadian River

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has lifted restrictions set in place from the local flood...
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has lifted restrictions set in place from the local flood disaster declaration.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has lifted restrictions set in place from the local flood disaster declaration.

According to court documents issued Tuesday, the order prohibiting entry into the Canadian River basin is no longer in effect.

The new order has been issued upon advice from officials with training and expertise and the county judge “no longer considers it necessary for the preservation of life and for the mitigation of, response to, and recovery from the flood disaster to prevent persons from entering or remaining in the Canadian River basin for recreational or other purposes.”

The declaration of local disaster in response to flooding was first issued on May 31. The order was continued by the Potter County Commissioners Court on June 8, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured

Latest News

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn sent a video to the community of Perryton after a deadly tornado....
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn send heartfelt message to Perryton after deadly tornado
The last day to vote early in the runoff election for two Amarillo City Council seats is...
Early voting for Amarillo City Council runoff ends Tuesday
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured