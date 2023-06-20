Potter County Judge lifts restrictions from disaster declaration on Canadian River

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has lifted restrictions set in place from the local flood disaster declaration.

According to court documents issued Tuesday, the order prohibiting entry into the Canadian River basin is no longer in effect.

The new order has been issued upon advice from officials with training and expertise and the county judge “no longer considers it necessary for the preservation of life and for the mitigation of, response to, and recovery from the flood disaster to prevent persons from entering or remaining in the Canadian River basin for recreational or other purposes.”

The declaration of local disaster in response to flooding was first issued on May 31. The order was continued by the Potter County Commissioners Court on June 8, according to the documents.

