Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Perryton High School students help community after tornado

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Clean up efforts continue in Perryton after a tornado swept through the town on Thursday.

On the northwestern part of town, where several mobile homes were destroyed, a group of young people rode around in the bed of a pickup truck.

As they drove past men on excavators and women throwing their belongings away, they asked a simple question: “Do you need a bottle of water?”

“People deserve it, they’ve been through a lot and they just need people there for them to make sure they have people there to comfort them and give them the things they need,” said Texas Bagwell, volunteer for Perryton High School.

The group of junior high and high school students said their age is just a number.

“There’s not an age limit to do this,” said Bagwell. “You can do it even at my age. It doesn’t matter your age you can help in any way that’s possible.”

Bagwell said she has seen people who lost their homes picking up the pieces of their lives. She said seeing the lost children’s toys makes her sad.

“They lost everything and we’re just trying to give them something that they need to keep working,” said Bently Vasquez, another volunteer.

Vasquez said he hates seeing members of his community in this situation but is glad they are okay.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K

Latest News

Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising money to help achieve Palo Duro Canyon State...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation raising money for Palo Duro Canyon equipment
5-10 First Alert Event
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn sent a video to the community of Perryton after a deadly tornado....
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn send heartfelt message to Perryton after deadly tornado
Workforce Solutions Panhandle
How to apply for unemployment benefits due to Perryton tornado, recent flooding