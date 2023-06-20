Perryton High School students help community after tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Clean up efforts continue in Perryton after a tornado swept through the town on Thursday.

On the northwestern part of town, where several mobile homes were destroyed, a group of young people rode around in the bed of a pickup truck.

As they drove past men on excavators and women throwing their belongings away, they asked a simple question: “Do you need a bottle of water?”

“People deserve it, they’ve been through a lot and they just need people there for them to make sure they have people there to comfort them and give them the things they need,” said Texas Bagwell, volunteer for Perryton High School.

The group of junior high and high school students said their age is just a number.

“There’s not an age limit to do this,” said Bagwell. “You can do it even at my age. It doesn’t matter your age you can help in any way that’s possible.”

Bagwell said she has seen people who lost their homes picking up the pieces of their lives. She said seeing the lost children’s toys makes her sad.

“They lost everything and we’re just trying to give them something that they need to keep working,” said Bently Vasquez, another volunteer.

Vasquez said he hates seeing members of his community in this situation but is glad they are okay.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.