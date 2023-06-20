Perryton Community ‘Overwhelmed’ by love and support after tornado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Perryton community is overwhelmed by all the love and support received after last week’s devastating tornado.

The Global Empowerment Mission donated 26 pallets of GEM kits full of essential items for those in need.

The kits include non-perishables items, water, hygiene products and more.

“In addition we also have our “flew the coop” animal boxes and water, tarps, there’s no shortage of needs. We are bringing in aide consistently,” says Kimberley Bentley, Director of Field Operations, GEM.

The American Red Cross is stationed at the temporary shelter since disaster struck, ensuring the public that they are here for any support or relief residents needs.

“We do grieve with those who have lost their homes and family members. We want people to know that our hearts go out to them through this time,” said Linda Brandy, CEO, American Red Cross North Texas.

Perryton National Bank has set up a disaster relief fund. Those who wish to contribute can make a deposit there or at First Bank Southwest.

All funds will go directly to victims in need of assistance.

