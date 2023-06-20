Who's Hiring?
Ochiltree General Hospital staff recount treating patients from Perryton tornado

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - When staff was alerted at Ochiltree General Hospital about a tornado, they began prepping and making room for the expected increase in patients.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Kelly Judice says while they were trained for moments like these, it took everyone in the facility working together.

“Everyone, when they could get out and get here, nobody complained about it. They stayed as long as they needed and we are forever grateful for our staff.”

Staff worked non-stop helping victims of the tornado. They say these memories are a moment in their career that will continue to stay with them.

Chief Nursing Officer Jyme Kinnard recounts details of working on patients.

“Whenever you know some of your best friend mom comes in and they’re in bad shape, and you have to do that, I mean it is what we do and we get through it, but it’s a lot to deal with mentally for all of us.”

Kinnard says while they are used to caring for some they know in the small community, the tornado was something they never encountered.

“I think we’ll all have a lot to deal with over the next few weeks and its hard, but we do what we do for a reason and God called us to do these things.”

Victims who had major injuries and were not able to be treated at Ochiltree General Hospital have been moved to Northwest Texas Hospital, BSA, and UMC in Lubbock for further trauma care.

