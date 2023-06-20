Mutt Hutt Rescue Inc. reuniting Perryton families with pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of disaster in Perryton, one non-profit is dedicated to reuniting lost pets to their owners.

Amongst the heartbreak, there has also been happy endings in Perryton.

After searching in fear for the past four days, Angelie Hernandez checked one last place, the J & M Service Center where the Mutt Hutt rescue is housing lost pets.

Not only did she find her Pitbull-Sharpay mix, Peanut, she also found her other pregnant Pitbull Lola.

“And he was just so happy, his tail was wagging. And, you know I’m blessed, I’m really blessed to have my my son, my parents the father of my son and now my dogs like it’s just, we’re all together again,” said Angelie Hernandez, Perryton resident.

However, its hasn’t been just happy tears, as the tornado hit, Angelie and her family huddled together in the living room of their trailer house.

As the dust cleared, they realized they didn’t lose their house but they did lose their dogs Peanut and Lola.

“And then I picked up my son and a 2x4 went through my wall. I picked up my son, we got in a circle, got on our knees and started praying. I was freaking out if my mom was okay, I didn’t know if this part of town got affected and I looked out the window for a quick second and I saw the tornado just pick up those trailers, it was just a disaster,” states Hernandez.

The Mutt Hutt rescue has been in Perryton the last few days on a mission to find lost pets and reunite them with their owners.

However, owner and operator Audra wells says the job isn’t easy.

“It’s been hard.We found a lot of dead animals. We have helped a lot of people that have lost absolutely everything that’ll bring us water because we’re crawling through step looking for animals. It’s been one of the hardest things have probably ever done.”

