Little of this, little of that

We’re starting our Tuesday with some patchy fog in parts of the area. A dryline is moving west across the region, leading to dew points in the mid-70°s leading to some patchy fog that should be clearing in the mid-morning hours. For the rest of the day, expect toasty temps, as highs are expected to be in the high 90°s to low triple digits, with partly cloudy skies. As this dryline moves today, a small pop-up shower or storm could pop up in the late afternoon, but there will be lots of drier air to overcome, so much accumulation isn’t expected right now. Rain chances climb for Wednesday and Thursday, as the dry line meets up with upper-level lift. The east/west direction of the dry line will dictate who does, and who doesn’t get showers.

