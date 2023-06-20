Innovation Outpost hosting AI seminar for Texas Panhandle businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Innovation Outpost and its partners will be hosting an artificial intelligence summit for Texas Panhandle businesses starting Monday.

The Texas Panhandle Summit AI at Work will take place at Innovation Outpost, 1220 S. Polk St., June 26 through June 28 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day.

The seminar will explore the potential of AI and how its power can be harnessed to drive growth, productivity and innovation in businesses of all sizes. Together, experts and attendees will navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape and learn how to apply cutting-edge AI solutions to drive sustainable growth and value for businesses, according to a press release.

Topics for sessions will cover the impact of AI on people and teams, an introduction to ChatGPT and generative AI, optimizing operations with AI and insights from local experts, machine learning and AI insights and more.

A networking happy hour will follow each day’s session.

Individual tickets are $199, and tables for teams of six will be $1,000 with an additional $100 for each person after.

To register for the event and purchase tickets, visit the Panhandle AI Summit website.

