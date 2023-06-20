Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Innovation Outpost hosting AI seminar for Texas Panhandle businesses

Innovation Outpost and its partners will be hosting an artificial intelligence summit for Texas...
Innovation Outpost and its partners will be hosting an artificial intelligence summit for Texas Panhandle businesses starting Monday.(none)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Innovation Outpost and its partners will be hosting an artificial intelligence summit for Texas Panhandle businesses starting Monday.

The Texas Panhandle Summit AI at Work will take place at Innovation Outpost, 1220 S. Polk St., June 26 through June 28 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day.

The seminar will explore the potential of AI and how its power can be harnessed to drive growth, productivity and innovation in businesses of all sizes. Together, experts and attendees will navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape and learn how to apply cutting-edge AI solutions to drive sustainable growth and value for businesses, according to a press release.

Topics for sessions will cover the impact of AI on people and teams, an introduction to ChatGPT and generative AI, optimizing operations with AI and insights from local experts, machine learning and AI insights and more.

A networking happy hour will follow each day’s session.

Individual tickets are $199, and tables for teams of six will be $1,000 with an additional $100 for each person after.

To register for the event and purchase tickets, visit the Panhandle AI Summit website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K

Latest News

Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising money to help achieve Palo Duro Canyon State...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation raising money for Palo Duro Canyon equipment
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting a free class for home buyers this Thursday.
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free class for home buyers
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has lifted restrictions set in place from the local flood...
Potter County Judge lifts restrictions from disaster declaration on Canadian River
Mutt Hutt Rescue Inc.
Mutt Hutt Rescue Inc. reuniting Perryton families with pets