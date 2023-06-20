Who's Hiring?
How to apply for unemployment benefits due to Perryton tornado, recent flooding

Workforce Solutions Panhandle
Workforce Solutions Panhandle
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle is sharing ways people affected by the Perryton tornado and recent flooding can apply for unemployment benefits.

The Workforce Solutions Panhandle said if your jobs were affected by the natural disasters, you can apply for unemployment benefits through the Texas Workforce Commission.

To do so, apply online at Unemployment Benefits Services and select “apply for benefits.”

You can also call a Tele-Center representative at (808) 939-6631 to receive guidance on the application procedures.

