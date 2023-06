AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The average high for this time of year is 90°. The forecast high for Tuesday is 100°. Above average highs remain in the forecast through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again possible mid-week. The forecast models are not in good agreement but some suggests some heavier downpours are again possible Wednesday and Thursday.

