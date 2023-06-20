Who's Hiring?
HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School

An escaped cow was caught on a church's campus during Vacation Bible School classes.
By Brady Talbert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - More than 200 kids at an Alabama church’s Vacation Bible School were greeted by an unexpected visitor when a cow showed up on the campus Tuesday.

The cow first made its way through a shopping plaza in Montgomery where a grand opening of a Nothing Bundt Cakes store was taking place. Witnesses said they saw the cow walking towards a Dillards, and police were called to the scene and helped the cow cross a road.

The rogue farm animal then showed up at Taylor Road Baptist Church near the EastChase shopping center. The church’s staff said they noticed the cow around 10 a.m.

“We were actually concerned she was going to charge through a window,” Senior Pastor Daniel Atkins told WSFA. “She was staring at people who were standing at the window and she was pawing the ground.”

The pastor said the cow stayed outside the building and never entered the lobby. Surveillance video shows the animal wagging its tail, tucking into a corner of the church.

Crews eventually arrived and tried to wrangle the cow with an animal control officer seen on video with a lasso.

The pastor said a “cowboy with ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)” later showed up, roped the animal, and took it away.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

