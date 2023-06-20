Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K

Latest News

AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting a free class for home buyers this Thursday.
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free class for home buyers
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York