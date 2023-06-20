From Heat Back to Storms

High pressure building over the area is bringing hot, dry conditions today instead of clouds and storms. Highs have been near 100 and even above for many locations. Under clear skies tonight the heat will ease off and lows will be in the 60s. Moisture is expected to return tomorrow and, although it will still be hot in the 90s, a few scattered storms may develop along the dryline and become heavy to severe. If storms are indeed able to form, some will produce hail and strong wind. We will be in First Alert coverage tomorrow. Temps will cool a bit into the 80s on Thursday with another chance for storms.

