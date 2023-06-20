Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The hot, but quiet weather over the last couple of days will likely turn active with storms again starting tomorrow afternoon.

Moisture is expected to return to our area and will interact with plenty of heat and a a disturbance to trigger scattered storms, some of which may turn severe.

First Alert 6/21
First Alert 6/21(KFDA)

Damaging hail and destructive winds will be the main hazards as storms fire near the dryline in the western part of our area and then track east during the late afternoon and evening hours.

We will be able to better pinpoint the most favored area for severe weather as well as the timing of the event by tomorrow so we strongly recommend folks stay tuned for developments and later information.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

