Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday, June 20, that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 22, in Los Angeles.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop.”

The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday’s event.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honored with the ASCAP’s Founders Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking through her window
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Lawyer Eastman faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Trump in power after 2020 election loss
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is raising money to help achieve Palo Duro Canyon State...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation raising money for Palo Duro Canyon equipment
5-10 First Alert Event
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Wednesday