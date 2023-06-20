Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured

DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public safety investigated a car crash that left six injured and one person dead earlier this morning.

According to DPS, at around 10:20 a.m. on US 385 near Boys Ranch, a semi-trailer and a GMC Sierra were stopped at a red light in a constructions zone, in the southbound lane.

Another semi-trailer approaching the stopped traffic ahead, couldn’t control it’s speed and hit the back of the stopped semi-trailer, causing a chain reaction.

The trailer of the stopped semi-truck detached, pushing the truck into the rear of the Sierra, making it come to rest in the grassy area east of the roadway.

The detached semi-truck came to a stop in the grassy area west of the roadway and the detached trailers of both semi-trucks came to a stopping point in the southbound lane.

The Sierra had a total of six passengers, all were transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the first semi-trailer, 83-year-old Bernard Sneller was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park
Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police: 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicle wreck on I-40
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions

Latest News

When staff was alerted at Ochiltree General Hospital about a tornado, they began prepping and...
Ochiltree General Hospital staff recount treating patients from Perryton tornado
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335
Registration for a free home maintenance and safety workshop for women in the Amarillo...
‘Handy Gal’ home maintenance, safety workshop registration ends Tuesday
Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.
Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger