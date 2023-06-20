DPS investigates crash in Oldham County that left 1 dead, 6 injured

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public safety investigated a car crash that left six injured and one person dead earlier this morning.

According to DPS, at around 10:20 a.m. on US 385 near Boys Ranch, a semi-trailer and a GMC Sierra were stopped at a red light in a constructions zone, in the southbound lane.

Another semi-trailer approaching the stopped traffic ahead, couldn’t control it’s speed and hit the back of the stopped semi-trailer, causing a chain reaction.

The trailer of the stopped semi-truck detached, pushing the truck into the rear of the Sierra, making it come to rest in the grassy area east of the roadway.

The detached semi-truck came to a stop in the grassy area west of the roadway and the detached trailers of both semi-trucks came to a stopping point in the southbound lane.

The Sierra had a total of six passengers, all were transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the first semi-trailer, 83-year-old Bernard Sneller was pronounced dead on the scene.

