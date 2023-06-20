Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Heat and Storms Returning

KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low triple digits today with blazing sunshine across the area. A couple of heat driven and isolated brief thundershowers may be possible, but most areas will be unaffected. Tomorrow we will track moisture back into the area which will combine with highs in the upper 90s to create a very unstable atmosphere. Scattered storms will be possible by late afternoon and some may produce hail and damaging wind. Storms are also possible on Thursday with temps dropping into the 80s.

