Clovis police arrest teen for death of 18-year-old, investigation still active

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide after receiving calls of a dead person inside an apartment complex.

According to Clovis PD, yesterday at around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to a possible suicide in the area of Alamo street and El Camino street.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Timothy Newbrough dead on the couch of the apartment, with a gunshot wound to his head and at least two shell casings from a handgun.

Officers say they did not locate a handgun in the apartment and a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta belonging to Newbrough was also missing.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes identified a 14-year-old as the suspect, and arrested him for the delinquent act of murder in the 1st degree.

The teen has been transported to a juvenile facility where he will be held until an arraignment hearing can be held.

This investigation is still active and Clovis PD is asking anyone with related information to contact the police department at (575) 769-1921.

Anonymous tips can also be given here, or by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

