Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free class for home buyers

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting a free class for home buyers this Thursday.
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting a free class for home buyers this Thursday.(Source: Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting a free class for home buyers this Thursday.

The Home Buyer & Home Improvement Education class is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 22 at the Alamo Center, located at 1502 S. Cleveland St.

The class is in English and Spanish, and is also hosted by Amarillo National Bank.

Those who attend will learn about available homes for sale in or near the Barrio, the process to getting mortgage or home improvement financing, tips for becoming a successful homeowner, and available resources for future homeowners.

The class will have Spanish interpreters and guests are asked to bring their own interpreter for other languages.

There will be free bottled water, free food, snow cones, and free child care.

ANB will have door prizes, and Amarillo Health Department Mobile Vaccine Clinic will offer adult vaccines.

