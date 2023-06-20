AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are responding to a car accident involving a motorcyclist near the new south loop.

According to APD, just after 6 p.m., a car heading east and a motorcycle heading south almost crashed head on, in the area of FM 2186 and Helium road.

The driver of the car swerved to miss the cyclist and hit a sign.

The motorcyclist fell and was hospitalized with an injured leg.

The Amarillo Police Department, the Texas Department of Public safety and the Randall County Fire Department were all assisting on the scene.

More details will be given once available.

APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335 (Source: KFDA)

APD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near south Loop 335 (Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.