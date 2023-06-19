Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy restores power to more than 4,050 customers in Perryton

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(Xcel Energy)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to more than 4,050 customers in Perryton this morning.

Xcel Energy officials said there were about 4,500 who were impacted by the tornado from Thursday.

The Electric Outage Map shows 390 customers are still without power.

Crews are working with local officials to ensure they can restore power to the rest of the customers as debris is cleared from alleyways and lines are repaired.

We will update you when the rest of electricity has been restored.

