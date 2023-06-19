Tyson Foods donates 27,000 of food to Perryton community

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods donated more than 27,000 pounds of protein to Perryton survivors after a deadly tornado tore through town last Thursday.

The food donation, which is about 100,000 servings, will support those in need and the communities impacted by the tornado, a press release said.

“We are deeply saddened for the community in northern Texas that was affected by the recent tornado, and we want to extend a helping hand to support those in need,” said Tim Grailer, senior director, business operations for Tyson Foods. “We are working diligently with local officials to meet the needs of the families, relief workers and communities as they recover during this difficult time.”

Tyson Foods, with the help of volunteers, distributed pre-packaged sandwiches and other fully cooked items at Perryton High School over the weekend.

The volunteers included team members from Tyson Foods facilities in Amarillo, and Finney County, Kansas.

