Texas DPS: 2 killed in Monday morning crash near Borger

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS officials are investigating a Monday morning crash near Borger that killed two people.

Around 3:15 a.m., 21-year-old Sheridan Mercer of Borger, Texas, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west on Texas State Highway 136.

A 2013 Kia Optima driven by 35-year-old Orlando Bustos of Borger was traveling east on the highway.

For unknown reasons, officials say Bustos’ car veered over into the westbound lane and struck Mercer head-on.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Mercer was thrown from the car upon impact, according to a press release.

Both Mercer and Bustos were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

