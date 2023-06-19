TDEM gives update on Perryton recovery efforts after tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management gave an update on the recovery efforts after the deadly Perryton tornado.

As Xcel Energy continues to restore power, officials are asking the community to “be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning risks and ensure sufficient ventilation for any generator use or open flame cooking devices.”

Natural gas is still out for Perryton and is estimated to take six weeks before the natural gas is fully operational, the press release said.

Officials are asking the community not to tamper with meter valves on your property. Doing so will prolong the restoration and create dangerous safety risks.

The water supply is in “excellent condition” and is safe to consume, the press release said. Water doesn’t need to be boiled before use.

With weather permitting, the landfill will open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until further notice.

The community can enter the landfill from State Highway 15 and Loop 143 East. Vegetation must be separated from building materials.

Later today, temporary showers will be put in multiple locations in Perryton. The showers can be used by impacted community members, but they will need to bring their own soap and personal items.

The shower locations are at Murphy Park, Leatherman Park, and Key Heights Baptist Church.

Murphy Park will also have a cooling center for anyone needing to cool down from the heat.

Ochiltree General Hospital is fully operational and available for anyone needing medical assistance.

Anyone needing mental health services will need to go to 1200 S. Jefferson.

Also at 1200 S. Jefferson until 5:30 p.m. today, the Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a pertussis vaccine clinic for the public and first responders.

Anyone who goes is asked to bring their shot records, but it is not required for a vaccine.

Anyone needing to drop off utility payments can do so at Perryton National Bank or through the U.S. Postal Service, officials said.

Public safety services are still functioning due to support from local and state partners who are helping with law enforcement services, fire protection services, and emergency medical services. The emergency line, 911, is also working now.

The curfew in Perryton remains, which is 12:01 a.m. through 6:00 a.m. every day until further notice.

