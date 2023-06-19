SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with KJ Doyle, Toby Tucker and Cole Underwood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with KJ Doyle, Toby Tucker and Cole Underwood on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10′s Sports Director:

We chat with our very own Sports Director KJ Doyle about Coach Cory Hamilton’s retirement announcement, an overall review of sports this school year and more!

Toby Tucker, CISD Athletic Director:

CISD Athletic Director Toby Tucker talks to us about Randall finishing first in the Lone Star Cup standing for 4A, all the success from all the CISD school and more!

Cole Underwood, Perryton High School Football Coach and Athletic Director:

Athletic Director Cole Underwood talks to us about all the support from local schools, helping out Perryton in a time of need after a devastating tornado last week.

