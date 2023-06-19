Who's Hiring?
Samaritan's Purse responding to Perryton with volunteers, resources

Samaritan’s Purse has deployed volunteers and resources to Perryton following the deadly...
Samaritan’s Purse has deployed volunteers and resources to Perryton following the deadly tornado that struck the city Thursday.(kfda)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Samaritan’s Purse has deployed volunteers and resources to Perryton following the deadly tornado that struck the city Thursday.

The international Christian relief organization stated they have deployed disaster response specialists and a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and relief equipment, according to a press release.

The organization says 49 volunteers with the ministry are serving the community Monday.

“The community of Perryton, Texas, is reeling from this devastating storm. Families have lost loved ones and hundreds of homes and many businesses have been wiped out,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are responding in Jesus’ Name to bring physical help and hope to families who are hurting. Please pray for everyone involved.”

Teams of volunteers will help clear debris, tarp damaged roofs and help families salvage personal belongings, according to the release.

