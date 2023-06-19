Who's Hiring?
Randall holds sizeable lead in 4A LoneStar Cup race with standings to be finalized June 30th

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The LoneStar Cup standings aren’t officially set to be finalized until June 30th, but in 4A the Randall Raiders have built a seemingly insurmountable lead.

The Raiders sit 32 points ahead of second place (Boerne High School) following the conclusion of the high school athletic season.

With the volleyball, tennis, and golf teams winning state in addition to state tournament appearances by the baseball and basketball teams, the Raiders have locked up the LoneStar Cup for all intents and purposes.

CISD director of athletics Toby Tucker joined Sports Drive on NewsChannel10 Too on Monday to highlight what he made of Randall’s successful year.

“I’m just gonna be 100% honest and transparent, it really sort of was something we saw coming.” Tucker said, speaking for the CISD athletic staff. “We thought this really had a chance to line up for Randall with the talent that they had coming back in 5A, and then making the drop to 4A.”

The Raiders dropped to 4A this year after losing students to West Plains High School as the new school opened its doors for the first time this past academic year.

“Even though there was the split and all the emotion with the split, once we made the split, it was done.” Tucker said of the mindset the Raiders had heading into the year. “The kids and the coaches, they got back to work and got after it.”

In addition to Randall sitting atop the standings, Canyon is currently in 4th in the 4A standings. In 1A, Nazareth is currently first as well.

