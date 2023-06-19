Who's Hiring?
Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home

FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) — Police arrested a man believed to be connected to a quadruple homicide inside of a home in Idaho, KMVT reports.

Idaho State Police say a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home at the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies and detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested Idaho State Police to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

