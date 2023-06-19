Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New Mexico officials believe deadly fire stemming from May in Clovis is ‘human-caused’

Clovis authorities are giving an update on their investigation of a house fire where two...
Clovis authorities are giving an update on their investigation of a house fire where two children died in May.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis authorities are giving an update on their investigation of a house fire where two children died in May.

On May 3 about 9:35 a.m., police and fire crews were called about a structure fire in the area of Axtell Street and East 2nd Street, according to Clovis Police Department.

The fire was put out within minutes, but two children died from the fire, officials said.

The 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, Clovis police, and the State Fire Marshalls Office are investigating the fire.

Officials said they believe the fire is “human-caused” because the heating system isn’t the source of the fire.

There are no new developments how the fire started, officials said.

Investigators have collected samples from the area of the fire, but nothing has been identified or confirmed to be a cause for the fire.

If anyone has information on the fire, call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Heavy police presence at NW 14th and N Bonham in Amarillo (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Thursday evening shooting

Latest News

Elorm Amenakpor and two children at the Junior Olympics
West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
VIDEO: Amarillo police continue fighting street racing with Race-A-Cop event
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado