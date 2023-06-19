New Mexico officials believe deadly fire stemming from May in Clovis is ‘human-caused’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis authorities are giving an update on their investigation of a house fire where two children died in May.

On May 3 about 9:35 a.m., police and fire crews were called about a structure fire in the area of Axtell Street and East 2nd Street, according to Clovis Police Department.

The fire was put out within minutes, but two children died from the fire, officials said.

The 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, Clovis police, and the State Fire Marshalls Office are investigating the fire.

Officials said they believe the fire is “human-caused” because the heating system isn’t the source of the fire.

There are no new developments how the fire started, officials said.

Investigators have collected samples from the area of the fire, but nothing has been identified or confirmed to be a cause for the fire.

If anyone has information on the fire, call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921.

