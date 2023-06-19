Mutt Hutt Rescue rescuing lost and injured animals after Perryton tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Mutt Hutt Rescue in Perryton spent the weekend searching for lost animals after the deadly Perryton tornado.

According to the Texas panhandle Pet Savers, Mutt Hutt Rescue was hit by the tornado on Thursday evening.

The owner, Audra Wells, and her team have continued to operate the rescue out of a small space they were ale to clear out in the damaged building.

They have set up a command center collecting donations and disseminating them to pet families in need.

The post says the rescue spent the weekend running down animal sightings, organizing search parties, transporting injured animals to the vet, reconnecting lost pets with their owners, digging and crawling through rubble to find buried pets and more.

The rescue was able to find 20 animals and reunite 16 of those with their owners.

If you would like to donate to the rescue, you can venmo @Audra-Wells-3.

The Animal Clinic of Perryton is treating the injured animals after they have been found.

You can donate to the clinic here:

For other ways to help the survivors of the Perryton tornado, click here.

