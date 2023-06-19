Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Mutt Hutt Rescue rescuing lost and injured animals after Perryton tornado

This picture shows just one of the many buildings damaged by the tornado in Perryton (Source:...
This picture shows just one of the many buildings damaged by the tornado in Perryton (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Mutt Hutt Rescue in Perryton spent the weekend searching for lost animals after the deadly Perryton tornado.

According to the Texas panhandle Pet Savers, Mutt Hutt Rescue was hit by the tornado on Thursday evening.

The owner, Audra Wells, and her team have continued to operate the rescue out of a small space they were ale to clear out in the damaged building.

They have set up a command center collecting donations and disseminating them to pet families in need.

The post says the rescue spent the weekend running down animal sightings, organizing search parties, transporting injured animals to the vet, reconnecting lost pets with their owners, digging and crawling through rubble to find buried pets and more.

The rescue was able to find 20 animals and reunite 16 of those with their owners.

If you would like to donate to the rescue, you can venmo @Audra-Wells-3.

The Animal Clinic of Perryton is treating the injured animals after they have been found.

You can donate to the clinic here:

For other ways to help the survivors of the Perryton tornado, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Clovis authorities are giving an update on their investigation of a house fire where two...
New Mexico officials believe deadly fire stemming from May in Clovis is ‘human-caused’

Latest News

Registration for a free home maintenance and safety workshop for women in the Amarillo...
‘Handy Gal’ home maintenance, safety workshop registration ends Tuesday
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain. (Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor...
GOOD NEWS: Community rallies behind business affected by flooding
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Community rallies behind business affected by flooding