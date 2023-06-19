Hot, Hot, Hot

Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just in time for the first week of summer, our first summer-like stretch of weather enters the area today with highs building into the mid to upper 90′s with dominant sunshine and dry westerly winds throughout the region. We’ll see similar conditions tomorrow, where multiple cities (Amarillo included) will have the opportunity to hit 100° for the first time this year. As for Wednesday, mid 90′s are still expected, but maybe with a slightly higher storm chance, and maybe some much more humid conditions, depending on if/where a dryline sets up.

