High High Heat

A high pressure is building in from the south, leading to the hottest temperatures we’ve seen all year so far. Highs will be in the high 90°s today for Amarillo, with temps over 100°+ further south this afternoon, with stout winds out of the west at 10-20 mph. With these westerly winds, conditions will be slightly drier, so humidity won’t be a major concern for the Texas panhandle and surrounding regions. Temps will peak on Tuesday, before cooling somewhat on Wednesday (Ironically the 1st day of Summer) as rain chances do return to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.