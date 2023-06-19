Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Handy Gal’ home maintenance, safety workshop registration ends Tuesday

Registration for a free home maintenance and safety workshop for women in the Amarillo...
Registration for a free home maintenance and safety workshop for women in the Amarillo community ends Tuesday.(Timothy Martinelli)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for a free home maintenance and safety workshop for women in the Amarillo community ends Tuesday.

The “Handy Gal 101 Workshop” will take place June 24 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Lucille and Leo Caifa, Jr. Center for Advancement, 2308 S.W. 7th St.

The hands-on workshop will cover basic home maintenance including plumbing, electrical, weatherization, HVAC and more, along with fire safety, according to organizers.

The event is being held in partnership with the Amarillo Fire Department and Cadre Fuller Construction.

The first 30 participants will receive a gift bag with tools to help them take care of their homes. There will also be several door prizes along with refreshments.

To register for the event, call 806-358-7803 or email cfa@sharinghopeministry.org.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Clovis authorities are giving an update on their investigation of a house fire where two...
New Mexico officials believe deadly fire stemming from May in Clovis is ‘human-caused’

Latest News

This picture shows just one of the many buildings damaged by the tornado in Perryton (Source:...
Mutt Hutt Rescue rescuing lost and injured animals after Perryton tornado
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Community rallies behind business affected by flooding
THE CHAT: Terrie Campbell talks about Destination Medicare event
THE CHAT: Catching up with Beth Duke