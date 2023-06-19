‘Handy Gal’ home maintenance, safety workshop registration ends Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for a free home maintenance and safety workshop for women in the Amarillo community ends Tuesday.

The “Handy Gal 101 Workshop” will take place June 24 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Lucille and Leo Caifa, Jr. Center for Advancement, 2308 S.W. 7th St.

The hands-on workshop will cover basic home maintenance including plumbing, electrical, weatherization, HVAC and more, along with fire safety, according to organizers.

The event is being held in partnership with the Amarillo Fire Department and Cadre Fuller Construction.

The first 30 participants will receive a gift bag with tools to help them take care of their homes. There will also be several door prizes along with refreshments.

To register for the event, call 806-358-7803 or email cfa@sharinghopeministry.org.

