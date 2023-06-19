GOOD NEWS: Community rallies behind business affected by flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent flooding has been the source of many tragic photos and video clips as residents and business owners deal with tragedy.

Among the devastation and disruption, however, are some very heartwarming and uplifting incidents.

“When we came in the next day, it was up over our ankles, but out front it was up to our calves,” Morgan said.

Janey Morgan, owner of Janey’s at 2500, described the night the water came into her store.

“Whenever the rain started, the next big rain, we came down here at midnight and watched the water and then it started coming in. It came from the back first, then through the side door, then through the front. And we just kind of watched it come in and then we were, like he said, we better get out of here because if we don’t, I don’t know that we’ll be able to get out to leave,” said Morgan.

Helpless against the rising water, she and her family had to evacuate.

“So you just have to walk away from your store and leave it and know the water’s coming into it,” Morgan said.

Days later, they were finally able to return and assess the damage.

“We’ve had to come in and do all new carpet, rip out walls, take all the fixtures off the wall. It’ll be a complete redo when we’re finished with it. But it’s pretty heartbreaking right now,” said Morgan.

But after the water receded, there came another deluge. Not of water this time, but support.

“The response from the community has been incredible. So first of all, Randy Sharp that owns Wolflin Square, reached out to us and asked if we needed a place temporarily to go, so that was like, so huge,” said Michell Urbanczyk, who’s grateful for the assistance.

“And the thing that I have found too is other stores, you know, reckons by Top Notch offered us racks, said if you need anything come get racks,” said Morgan. ”

Customers and friends have show up, come by and have been so supportive. People come in and just offer to help lift them up, said Urbanczyk. A girl came by and just volunteered her time to help them move and arrange things.

And, unexpectedly, a prayer warrior showed up.

“’Can I pray over you?’ and I said sure. He said a prayer and we were needing basically a miracle and we got it the next day. Actually, Amarillo is a great place to live and the community has been awesome with all the help, with everybody calling and reaching out,” said Morgan.

The flood has made an ugly mess, but as the water recedes, we’re hearing about plenty of good news.

