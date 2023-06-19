Clovis Police Department arrests 2 after police chases, SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department have arrested two people after two police chases and a SWAT standoff.

According to Clovis PD, officers located 30-year-old Bryson Campos two weeks after leading police on two separate vehicle pursuits and a SWAT standoff.

The first pursuit was on June 7 at around 8:27 p.m. Officers attempted a traffic stop of Campos, but police say he drove away in the area of Raintree, northeast of Clovis.

Officers lost sight of the Cadillac but later found it abandoned in the area of Earlmont and Llano.

The second pursuit happened on June 14 at around 3:24 a.m. Campos was located again, resulting in another police chase.

Police say 34-year-old Richard Fallis helped him escape.

Police found and arrested Fallis the following day on charges of harboring and aiding a felon and aggravated fleeing.

On June 17, at around 8:21 p.m., officers found Campos again, this time in the area of Fred Daugherty and Floral Lane in Clovis.

The Clovis Police SWAT team then conducted a search warrant, and Campos surrendered peacefully about 20 minutes after.

The house was searched and police say a stolen fire arm was recovered.

Campos had active warrants for his arrest for absconding from parole, two counts of aggravated fleeing from law enforcement and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Additional charges are still pending.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.