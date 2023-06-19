Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo providing online resource for flood victims

The City of Amarillo is providing an online resource to help flood victims recover from recent flooding.
The City of Amarillo is providing an online resource to help flood victims recover from recent flooding.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is providing an online resource to help flood victims recover from recent flooding.

The 2023 Flood Recovery: Donation and Volunteer Information website includes information on how to donate items such as clothing and household and hygiene products, according to a press release. Donations can be taken to the Downtown Women’s Shelter at 409 S. Monroe St.

“The recent historic rain and flooding impacted so many in our community. There are many residents with a variety of needs,” said COA Director of the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management Max Dunlap. “This website is a convenient way to obtain valuable information to help our community as it recovers from this event.”

Contact information for aid organizations is also included in the website, as is information on how to submit property damage surveys to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

