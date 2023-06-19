Who's Hiring?
Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

