Amarillo police: Wreck causing traffic delays on I-40 near interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.

Amarillo Police Department said they are working a crash on I-40 in the interchange on westbound I-40.

At this time, traffic lanes are closed and having to exit at Washington Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area until they can clear the wreck.

