Amarillo police: Wreck causing traffic delays on I-40 near interchange

Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.
Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 40.

Amarillo Police Department said they are working a crash on I-40 in the interchange on westbound I-40.

At this time, traffic lanes are closed and having to exit at Washington Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area until they can clear the wreck.

