Amarillo Home Depot stores donating supplies to Perryton community(Source: The Home Depot)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Home Depot stores in Amarillo are helping the community of Perryton with disaster relief after the devastating tornado last week.

The two stores were able to donate $6,000 in relief supplies, through grants from the Home Depot Foundation.

Earlier this morning, workers loaded a truck filled with cleaning supplies, trash bags, grills, towels, tarps, totes, flashlights and much more.

The items will be dropped off at the Community Worship Center in Perryton and they will be sending more once this first drop-off is complete.

