West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana

KUMASI, Ghana (KFDA) - The singing in the video above is coming from High Morale Athletics Club from Northeast Ghana, but that’s not where they are.

They’re in Kumasi, the second largest city in Ghana, which also happens to be where Ghanaian West Texas A&M track coach Elorm Amenakpor is putting on the Junior Olympics track meet for children who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity.

When you have ten [Ghanaian] kids, about only two, or even one, will be able to make it to college. I had a father who cared about education so much. He pushed me. I tried to drop out, but he tried to push me hard. I was able to get out to the next level. We have a lot of kids out here, that if they get opportunity, and when they get there, they are able to bring their family, they are able to bring themselves out of poverty. That is what we are trying to do.

Amenakpor is thankful for his father pushing him in competitive sports and credits him with helping him get out of poverty.

In an effort to give Ghanaian kids a similar opportunity, he distributed running equipment so that they could compete in the Junior Olympics.

He said the event is very dear to his heart. “Somewhere where young athletes can have a platform to exhibit their talents, take pride in them, and pursue them as a career path, so that they too can have a better tomorrow.”

