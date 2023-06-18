Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana

West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana
By Preston Moore
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KUMASI, Ghana (KFDA) - The singing in the video above is coming from High Morale Athletics Club from Northeast Ghana, but that’s not where they are.

They’re in Kumasi, the second largest city in Ghana, which also happens to be where Ghanaian West Texas A&M track coach Elorm Amenakpor is putting on the Junior Olympics track meet for children who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity.

Amenakpor is thankful for his father pushing him in competitive sports and credits him with helping him get out of poverty.

In an effort to give Ghanaian kids a similar opportunity, he distributed running equipment so that they could compete in the Junior Olympics.

He said the event is very dear to his heart. “Somewhere where young athletes can have a platform to exhibit their talents, take pride in them, and pursue them as a career path, so that they too can have a better tomorrow.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton

Latest News

Chris and Stefan Caray
Happy Father’s Day from Sod Poodles Broadcasters Chris & Stefan Caray
Sod Poodles Rukus
Sod Poodles capture win on Star Wars night at HODGETOWN
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
NewsChannel 10 and TPSN to stream FCA High School Football All Star Game
West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana