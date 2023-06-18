Sod Poodles capture win on Star Wars night at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles snapped a three-game loosing streak to the San Antonio Missions Saturday night as they won 9-7 on Star Wars night at HODGETOWN.

This win put the Soddies just a two games back from the Missions who are in first place in the Texas League South Division. Whoever is in first place at the end of June will get an automatic bid to the post season.

For Star Wars night, the team wore themed jerseys that were auctioned off after the game. All of the proceeds collected from the auction went to the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help aid the city of Perryton and the recent flooding in Amarillo.

