Quiet and Pleasant for Father’s Day

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Father’s Day to all dads out there! After an active day yesterday, we’ll see much quieter conditions for today, with mostly sunny skies, a slight westerly breeze, and highs building into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The heat builds up even more for the beginning of the work week, where a lot of the area will approach triple digit temperatures Monday through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, while a slight storm chance will return on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

