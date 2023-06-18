A Hot Stretch of Weather Incoming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see temperatures top out right around 90 degrees today with mostly sunny skies. Conditions will remain calm going into the night tonight with mostly clear skies and low dipping into the low to mid 60′s. The real heat wave starts tomorrow, where much of the area will build well into the 90′s, with some cities breaking the triple digit mark. Similar temperatures will follow Tuesday and Wednesday, with the isolated to scattered storm chance returning on Wednesday and Thursday.

