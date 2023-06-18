Happy Father’s Day from Sod Poodles Broadcasters Chris & Stefan Caray

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Sod Poodles broadcasters Chris and Stefan Caray come from a long linage of broadcasters, their great-grandfather Harry Caray, grandfather Skip Caray, and father Chip Caray. They both reflect on the influence these men have not only had on their broadcasting careers, but their lives. Plus, share their favorite memory with their father, Chip.

The Sod Poodles wrap of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions today on Father’s Day.

