Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Happy Father’s Day from Sod Poodles Broadcasters Chris & Stefan Caray

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Sod Poodles broadcasters Chris and Stefan Caray come from a long linage of broadcasters, their great-grandfather Harry Caray, grandfather Skip Caray, and father Chip Caray. They both reflect on the influence these men have not only had on their broadcasting careers, but their lives. Plus, share their favorite memory with their father, Chip.

The Sod Poodles wrap of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions today on Father’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
‘Texas stands with you’: Gov. Abbott, Ted Cruz address deadly Perryton tornado
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton

Latest News

Elorm Amenakpor and two children at the Junior Olympics
West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana
Sod Poodles Rukus
Sod Poodles capture win on Star Wars night at HODGETOWN
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
NewsChannel 10 and TPSN to stream FCA High School Football All Star Game
West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana