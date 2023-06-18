Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police responded to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park Saturday evening.

The Amarillo Police Department, DPS, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officers on the scene told NewsChannel 10 they were called to the park for reports of shots fired but did not find any suspects or victims at the park.

Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police respond to Thompson Park for reports of shots fired (Source: KFDA)(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
Heavy police presence at NW 14th and N Bonham in Amarillo (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Thursday evening shooting
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather
SPC Severe Risk for 6/17
FIRST ALERT: More Severe Weather Saturday

Latest News

Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions
Perryton community impacted by devastating tornado
Perryton community impacted by devastating tornado
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
NewsChannel 10 and TPSN to stream FCA High School Football All Star Game