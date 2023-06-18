Amarillo police respond to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police responded to reports of shots fired at Thompson Park Saturday evening.

The Amarillo Police Department, DPS, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officers on the scene told NewsChannel 10 they were called to the park for reports of shots fired but did not find any suspects or victims at the park.

