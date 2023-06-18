Who's Hiring?
8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

